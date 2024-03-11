New Delhi, March 11: Volkswagen is expected to introduce the Volkswagen T-Cross facelift soon. The Volkswagen T-Cross facelift is anticipated to come with new design, features and technology for its customers.

As per a report of Autocar India, the Volkswagen T-Cross facelift might have a global debut soon. The upcoming VW T-Cross SUV launch in South America is imminent. The updated T-Cross SUV might feature the design, platform and body panels that are shared with the Taigun model available in India. Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor Variant Launched in India; Check Price, Range, Specifications and Features of New Electric SUV From Volvo Cars India.

Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the exterior part of the Volkswagen T-Cross facelift is expected to have a new look, which might include a new front bumper with a new airdam and fog lamps. The rear of the SUV is expected to have updated tail lamps and bumper designs, which is anticipated to give the vehicle a modern look. The interior of the T-Cross SUV facelift might have changes to the dashboard, infotainment system, and upholstery.

The Volkswagen T-Cross facelift might offer different engine options in various markets. The Brazilian T-Cross model comes equipped with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the Indian Taigun is available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both vehicles are built on the Volkswagen Group's modular MQB A0 platform. The upcoming Skoda compact SUV in India might also use a modified version of the same MQB A0 platform. Hyundai Motor and Kia Unveil Latest Electrification Technology for EVs at Annual EV Trend Korea Exhibition.

The Volkswagen T-Cross facelift is expected to include Volkswagen’s latest IQ headlight technology. The technology uses a camera and sensor system to control lighting based on traffic, which is expected to be similar to Audi’s Matrix headlamp technology. Additional features such as Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera are expected to come with the Volkswagen T-Cross facelift, which is expected to enhance safety and convenience for its customers.

