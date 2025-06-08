New Delhi, June 8: Hyundai Motors is expected to launch facelifts for two of its models, the Hyundai Exter and Hyundai Verna in 2026. These updates come a few years after their initial launches in India. The Hyundai Exter facelift and Hyundai Verna facelift are likely to bring mostly design changes along with some feature upgrades. Hyundai Motors seems to be focusing on refining these models rather than introducing major mechanical changes to keep the price range competitive.

As per a report of Autocar, the Hyundai Exter facelift and Hyundai Verna facelift will likely feature design and feature upgrades. The Verna facelift is expected to debut in early 2026 with a new front end but similar rear and side profiles. The Exter facelift might also stick closely to the current design, with some design updates and new upholstery. Suzuki Motor Halts Swift Production in Japan Due to China’s Rare-Earth Export Limits, Says Report.

Hyundai Exter Facelift, Hyundai Verna Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Hyundai Verna facelift has been spotted testing in India. Spy images shared online suggest that the rear and side profiles of the upcoming model may remain mostly unchanged compared to the current version. The shape and styling at the back reportedly appear quite familiar, which indicate that Hyundai might be keep the same design. However, noticeable changes are expected at the front of the car. The test vehicle was seen with camouflage, hinting at possible updates to the grille, headlights, or bumper.

The interior of the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift is not expected to see major changes. However, reports suggest that Hyundai may update the features list, possibly with a new safety package. The Verna facelift is expected to retain the current engine options, which include the 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. OPPO Announces Partnership With Volkswagen To Introduce Innovative Technology in Connected Vehicles.

The Hyundai Exter facelift is expected to come with a few upgrades. Reports suggest that the updated model may offer more features and new upholstery for a premium feel. Hyundai could also add extra safety features to enhance passenger protection. While the design might remain the same, the focus appears to be on improving comfort and safety. The Exter facelift is likely to continue with the existing 1.2-litre engine and is expected to be paired with manual and AMT options.

