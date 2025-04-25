Mumbai, April 25: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 4.29 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 3,711.1 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 3,877.8 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.

According to its stock exchange filings, the company’s total expenses rose 8.55 per cent YoY to Rs 37,585.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter. However, the company’s revenue from operations rose by 5.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,848.8 crore, up from Rs 36,697.5 crore a year ago. Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results: HUL Reports 17.4% Drop in Net Profit QoQ to INR 2,464 Crore in FY25.

The automaker also registered a slight growth in overall income, which stood at Rs 40,674 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 38,235 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 4,264.5 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 10.5 per cent, the company said its filings.

Even as profits dipped, the company’s board has recommended a record final dividend of Rs 135 per share for FY25, the highest-ever announced by the company. This is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The record date for the dividend is August 1, and the payment will be made on September 3.

"The dividend on equity shares for the year ended March 31, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the Members as at the close of business hours on Friday, August 1, (Record Date). The date of payment of dividend is September 3," the company said in its filings. Nestle India Q4 Results: FMCG Major Profit Drops 5% to INR 885.4 Crore in FY25 Amid Rising Raw Material Costs.

This marks the 19th time Maruti Suzuki India has declared a dividend. In previous years, the company had announced dividends of Rs 125 per share in August 2024, Rs 90 per share in August 2023, and Rs 60 per share in August 2022. Around 2:40 pm, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 11,642, down by Rs 252 or 2.12 per cent on Friday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

