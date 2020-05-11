Mehak Dhawan’s Tale on How She Overcame Challenges and Became a Food Blogger Is Worth Inspiring

Mehak Dhawan

Started from the bottom, now she is at the peak of her career. Defying all the obstacles and getting over them, Mehak Dhawan started her journey as a food blogger. Things were not easy for her at the start. With having major weight issues, the blogger was body shamed and discouraged by her peers. But her determined mindset brought an unbelievable change in her. The girl who once weighed 93 kgs lost more than 20 kgs and is now a reputed food blogger. Mehak is a Delhi University graduate and was a past master in capturing brilliant pictures of food. During her college, she had no idea if she could even become a blogger. However, her clicks were appreciated and reposted by many online portals and magazines after which she started her own blog, ‘Food Since 96’.

The blog started while she was in the third year of college and since then she made it her passion. “Consistency and being interactive are two major aspects behind my social media growth”, says Mehak. From getting the usual 100 likes to having a family of more than 240K on Instagram, her journey has been a rollercoaster ride. Furthermore, Mehak takes inspiration from the content creators, YouTubers and every other person who has positively impacted her life. “I learn good things from the people and imbibe them in my work. Also, being unique is extremely important as a content creator, she quoted. Besides this, the blogger further said that she loves every kind of food and exploring new places is what she loves the most.

The food blogger believes that starting the blog was the turning point in her career. “To be honest, I have gained a lot of confidence. When I look back at myself 4 years ago, I see Mehak who was scared to speak and express feelings. Being a blogger, I have become spontaneous and open to people. It has even given me recognition. The confidence helped me overcome my weight issues as well when I transformed myself from fat to fit. I feel blessed when people call me their source of inspiration and I will continue inspiring them with my work”, added Mehak. The people who once demotivated her are now all praises for her work and it is the biggest achievement of Mehak’s life.

In a space where blogging has emerged as a promising career, Mehak gives important advice for aspiring bloggers. According to her, there are multiple online platforms to earn money. Creating unique content with passion will only sustain in the long run. “If you are becoming a blogger just to make money, do not enter the industry. In the future, quality always has an upper hand over quantity. Initially, I was not paid for the content I created on my blog. With time, I improved it and proved my worth after which I started earning money through blogs”, she said. Reminiscing her memorable moment, Dhawan got nostalgic about the time when Mallika Dua shared her story on her page. Three years from now, Mehak Dhawan hopes to maintain consistency in her work and she wants to explore different parts of the world in the years to come.