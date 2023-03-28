New Delhi, March 28 : German luxury marque Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the new 2023 GLA and GLB facelift models. Both the cars come with a number of styling updates, added new feature and more powerful electrified powertrains.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB 2023 models thus come with exterior, interior and under the hood updates to make the SUVs more contemporary, stylish, luxurious and powerful. Let’s take a brief look at the details. April Car Launches in India: From Maruti Suzuki FRONX to Lamborghini Urus S, 5 New Cars Coming Next Month.

Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB 2023 Facelift – Exterior, Interior Feature Updates:

The Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB luxury SUVs both come with mild exterior styling updates for their 2023 facelift avatars. These changes include revamped grilles and bumpers and new LED DRLs and painted wheel arches.

On the inside, the GLA and GLB facelifts offer dual displays for the brand’s latest MBUX infotainment system, leather wrapped steering wheel, comfort seats, high-beam assist and a rear-view camera as standard features. Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition 2023 Launched in India; Find Detailed Features Info Here.

Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB 2023 Facelift – Powertrains:

Under the hood, both the refreshed luxury cars now feature electrified powertrains for the very first time. The GLA and GLB 2023 now get powered with a 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines endowed with a 48V mild-hybrid system as well as an integrated starter generator. This mild hybrid system offers a power boost of 10 BHP alongside being more efficient.

The updated GLA and GLB plug-in hybrid variants now offer an electric-only range of more than 60 km. Mercedes-Benz has also endowed the SUVs with much more powerful electric motor and offer 78 BHP of power, while the battery charges at up to 22 kW speeds.

Obviously both the Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB facelift models also get their AMG versions. The AMG GLA 35 and AMG GLB 35 come powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine offering 301 BHP of power. The Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB facelift models are expected to come to our shores later this year.

