New Delhi, March 27 : Next month we are expecting to see some cool cars to launch in India, negating the scorching temperatures of the advent of the Indian summer. These new cars are going to make the very fast paced Indian car market more interesting and eve more competitive.

The expected upcoming car launches range from Maruti Suzuki’s urban crossover to MG’s most affordable small EV to Lamborghini’s luxurious sports car. Checkout the five new car launches that are expected to debut or launch in India in April 2023. Hyundai Ai3 SUV Caught Testing in India, Prepares Launch; Check Key Details Here.

5 Upcoming Cars That Are Expected To Debut or Launch in India in April 2023 :

Maruti Suzuki FRONX

The highly awaited Maruti Suzuki FRONX is set to officially launch in the first week of April. This new Baleno based urban crossover made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and its bookings and showroom display are already underway.

The FRONX is ging to share Baleno’s 1.2-litre normal petrol and the 1-litre turbo-petrol engines and going to be packed to the hilt with premium features like 9-inch touchscreen system, heads-up display, six airbags, 360-degree camera and much more. The FRONX will be positioned in the subcompact SUV segment of India and will fight it out with the likes of the Tata Nexon and own sibling Maruti Brezza among others, and will be priced at around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Mercedes-Benz All-New Rugged Baby G-Class SUV on the Anvil; Find All Key Details Here.

Toyota Innova Crysta Top Variants

The Toyota Crysta is back again, but while the G and GX variant’s prices are out, the top variants, that are VX and ZX prices are yet to be out soon, which are expected to be announced in April. The Crysta has relaunched as all-diesel MPV with manual gearbox only, powered by a 150PS 2.4-litre diesel engine. It remains a spacious and luxurious premium MPV with a long list of features. The top variants of the Innova Crysta are expected to cost around Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

MG Comet EV

MG is preparing to bring in its tiny EV named Comet. The small two-door MG electric-Comet is likely to be unveiled in India in mid-April. The Comet is a sub-3-metre long EV, which will be smaller even than the Tata Nano. The Comet’s equivalent Air EV in Indonesia comes with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery pack options with a driving range of up to 300 kilometres. Both these options are expected to come to India with premium features such as a dual 10.25-inch screens for touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, rear parking camera and more. The MG Comet EV is likely to cost around Rs 9 lakh onwards and will compete against the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

Mercedes AMG GT S E

Mercedes-Benz’s first plug-in-hybrid AMG model, the GT S E will launch in April 11. The performance oriented luxury car gets powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine churning out a massive 639PS of power and 900Nm of torque, which is couple by an electric motor to offer a combined mammoth output of 843PS and 1470Nm. This four-door AMG GT coupe PHEV comes with some minor styling updates outside and inside over the standard version.

Lamborghini Urus S

The Lamborghini Urus facelift will make its Indian debut on April 13, and will come in its S form. The Lamborghini Urus is almost as fierce and quick as its performance avatar and gets powered by the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mill offering a crazy 666PS of power and the 0-100kmph sprint capability in just 3.7 seconds. The Urus S super SUV comes with refreshed styling updates to offer a more aggressive and sportier visual appeal than its predecessor.

