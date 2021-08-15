Ola Electric has finally launched its highly anticipated electric scooter today in India. It comes in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro. The former is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) whereas the latter costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). As per CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the scooter comes with the best design, best performance and best technology. Ola's new scooter will be available for purchase from September 8, 2021, to users who have had pre-booked the scooter. The deliveries of the scooter will begin in October 2021. Ola Electric Scooter To Be Launched Today in India, How To Watch Live Stream; Check Expected Prices & Specifications.

Ola Scooter comes in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro. Ola S1 gets a top speed of 90 kmph with 0 to 40 kmph in 3.6 seconds. It comes with a driving range of 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits: Ola Electric)

The revolution is live! Tune-in now and see the magical features we’ve worked so hard to build into our S1 scooter! ! #JoinTheRevolution https://t.co/A4LRzVZHOX — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 15, 2021

On the other hand, Ola S1 Pro comes with a top speed of 115 kmph along with 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds and offers a driving range of 181 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW. The S1 model sports a 2.9 kWh battery whereas the S1 Pro gets a 3.9 kWh battery. Ola's electric scooter will be offered in tens colours.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits : Ola Electric)

Ola's new electric two-wheeler comes in three modes - normal, sport and hyper. Ola Scooter consumers can charge it in 6 hours at home with the 750W portable charger or via the Ola Hypercharger network across India which fuels the two-wheeler to 50 percent in just 18 minutes.

Ola Electric Scooter (Photo Credits: Ola Electric)

Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen display, 3GB RAM, an octa-core processor, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, voice-assistant Alexa, built-in speakers, hill hold a reverse mode and keyless experience via the official app. Coming to the pricing, Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at Rs 99,999 whereas the S1 Pro variant costs Rs 1,29,999. With state subsidies, both models become even more affordable in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2021 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).