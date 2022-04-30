Skoda Auto India has launched a new Ambition Classic variant of the Kushaq compact SUV. With the rivalry increasing in the compact SUV space, the Czech automaker went ahead with a new variant to bolster the Kushaq's current position in the Indian market. The new Ambition Classic variant sits between the base Active and Ambition variants.

Skoda offers the Kushaq Ambition Classic variant in both manual and automatic versions. The manual variant is priced at Rs 12.69 lakh while the automatic variant costs Rs 14.09 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

2021 Skoda Kushaq (Photo Credits: Skoda)

The Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic comes equipped with chrome highlights on the front bumper, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, 16-inch alloys, chrome surrounds on the grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, and more.

On the inside, the SUV is loaded with several features like ambient lighting, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-speakers, semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, rearview camera, driver seat height adjustment, rear armrest, leather steering wheel, paddle shifters and more. The safety features include dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, hill-hold control, electronic differential lock, traction control, motor slip regulation, roll-over protection, reversing camera, etc.

2021 Skoda Kushaq (Photo Credits: Skoda)

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant gets only a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The unit develops 113 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

