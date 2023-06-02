New Delhi, June 2 : Volkswagen has taken the wraps off of the new Golf R 333 Limited Edition model of its flagship sporty hatchback. As its name suggests, the new VW Golf R 333 Limited Edition will be a special edition car that will be offered in limited numbers only - 333 units to be exact, and will go on sale exclusively in its home market, Germany.

The new Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition is also the most powerful VW Golf R yet, and will be belting out a mean 333hp of max power from a tweaked version of the same engine that drives the standard model. If all these special qualities are not enough, the Golf R 333 also obviously boasts of exterior and interior cosmetic updates that scream of its special edition status. Skoda Superb Next-Generation Test Prototype’s First Spy Images Emerge Offering Design Details.

VW Golf R 333 Limited Edition - Features

The Golf R 333 Limited Edition pays tribute to the Golf R back from the 2017 that offered a performance package known as the Mk7.5. The exclusive model will hit the production line in September, while deliveries are set to begin in October this year.

The Golf R 333 exudes power and brilliance in its Lime Yellow metallic paint, a contrasting black roof and 333 decals on the doors to further stress on the 333 number. It flaunts 19-inch black alloys, leather sports seats and a new Harmon Kardon sound system. Each unit of the exclusive Golf R 333 will be numbered and will come with a petit designation plaque sitting on the dashboard. Tata Altroz Gets Updated With Electric Sunroof and Other Features, Becomes India’s Cheapest Hatchback With a Sunroof.

VW Golf R 333 Limited Edition – Powertrain

The limited edition hot hatch gets powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that runs the stock version, but is tweaked to offer 10hp more power taking the figure to 333hp. This also improves the 0-100kph sprint time to the claimed 4.6 seconds and top speed of 270kph.

