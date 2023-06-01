New Delhi, June 1 : Czech car maker Skoda is preparing to take the wraps off of its next-generation Superb and Kodiaq later this year. The company had released the first teaser image of the new-gen Skoda Superb executive sedan, revealing just its stylish dark silhouette in April.

Now, the spy shutterbugs have got the first glimpse of the next-gen Superb, while it was busy going about its test rounds. The fully camouflage clad Superb test prototype model was caught testing in the Austrian Alps, as per the reports, probably going through rigorous brake tests. Tata Altroz Gets Updated With Electric Sunroof and Other Features, Becomes India’s Cheapest Hatchback With a Sunroof.

Skoda Superb - Design Details From Spy Images

Given the set of spy images, it can be said that the next generation Skoda Superb will keep to its superbly styling design language in a new avatar. It seems the new model will adopt a more evolutionary styling changes with a low-slung front grille featuring vertical slats, which will be flanked by sleek and highly stylized LED headlights along with a wider new air dam flaunting vertical vents on its sides.

The all-new Superb test mule’s rear façade looks more premium and sleek than before with charming taillight clusters that are reminiscent of Audi styling. A pair of reflector strips also seems to be placed on the rear bumper. The wheels on this test prototype were seen braced with specialized testing equipment. Cars Launches in India in June 2023: From Honda Elevate to the Return of the Iconic Mercedes-AMG SL55, Checkout These Important Upcoming Car Debut & Launches.

Solid mechanical and technical details of the next-gen Skoda Superb are scarce at the moment, but a strong-hybrid powertrain option is expected. The all-new Superb sedan is said to be launching in the Indian car market by the end of this year, and is also expected to be assembled locally to keep its price on check, ensuring better sales. The next generation Skoda Kodiaq premium SUV will also make it to our shores, which is expected sometime in 2024.

