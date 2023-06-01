New Delhi, June 1 : Indian auto giant Tata Motors has always been known to offer great spacious and affordable cars. Given the stiff market competition and the changing preferences of the modern Indian car buyers, Tata Motors has also changed its strategy to offer very stylish new-age cars that are high on safety and even higher of features, without compromising on the space and affordability departments.

Hence, Tata Motors is now set to make one of the most demanded premium car features – sunroofs an affordable option for the Indians. The recently launched Tata Altroz iCNG version was the first to received a sunroof to make it even grander, but now the auto major is offering the single-pane electric sunroof in all the powertrain options of the Altroz. Cars Launches in India in June 2023: From Honda Elevate to the Return of the Iconic Mercedes-AMG SL55, Checkout These Important Upcoming Car Debut & Launches.

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback has hence, become India’s most affordable car to boast of a sunroof. This new feature addition certainly adds another feather to the cap of the popular Altroz, and is likely to rake higher sales.

Tata Altroz – Sunroof Laden Variants, Price & Other New Features

The Tata Altroz comes with the added feature of the sunroof starting from the mid-level XM+S trim that is priced starting at Rs 7.90 for the petrol version, while the diesel XM+S variant is priced starting at Rs 9.25 lakh. The electric sunroof feature will be offered in a total of 16 variants with the petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel as well as the CNG powertrain options. The Altroz Dark edition also comes with a sunroof feature.

The updated Tata Altroz will also offer a few other new features including a wireless charger, a leatherette upholstery and an air purifier across all powertrain options, but only on the range topping XZ+(S) and XZ+O(S) trims. Currently, the only other premium hatchback in India that offers a sunroof is the Hyundai i20, but only on its top-end Asta and Asta (O) variants. Honda Elevate SUV Gets Spotted Testing Japan Again Offering Fresh Design and Feature Details Ahead of Its Global Debut in India in June.

Tata Altroz – Powertrain Options

The Altroz comes powered with a 87 BHP 1.2-liter petrol engine, a a 109 BHP 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, and a 89 BHP 1.5-liter diesel engine options. All the engine options come equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the 1.2-liter normal petrol engine gets a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as well. The same petrol engine runs the new iCNG Altroz that offers 73.5 PS of power, while running on CnG.

