New Delhi, March 5: Volvo XC90 facelift is launched in India. The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes to India as a fully-imported CBU model. The facelifted version of the XC90 is said to have the world’s most advanced air purifying system. Volvo XC90 facelift is offers in multiple colour options which include Mulberry Red, Onyx Black, Crystal White, Denim Blue, Bright Dusk, and Vapour Grey.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 features a panoramic roof and the front grille is designed with a chrome frame and chrome inserts. It comes with matrix-design LED headlights. It include 20-inch 5-multi spoke glossy black diamond-cut wheels. The 2025 Volvo XC90 features 1,773 mm in height, 1,931 mm in width, and 4,953 mm in length, with a total width of 2,140 mm. Volvo XC90 facelift price in India starts at INR 1,02,89,900 (ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 MT Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Volvo XC90 Facelift Specifications and Features

Volvo XC90 facelift comes with advanced features, which include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and an 11.2-inch centre display. It features a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 15-channel audio system for high sound quality. The cabin comes with elegant Grey Ash decor and ventilated nappa leather upholstery, enhanced by ambient interior illumination. The facelift XC90 safety features include dual-stage airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, and a power child safety lock. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree camera for improved visibility. 2025 Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Panigale V4 S Price, Specfications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Panigale V4 Bike Launched in India.

The Volvo XC90 features enhance connectivity and convenience. It includes wireless phone charging, allowing occupants to keep their devices powered without the hassle of cables. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless integration with smartphones for easy access to navigation, music, and apps. Additionally, a Bluetooth connection is available for hands-free calling and audio streaming capabilities. The 2025 XC90 is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that integrates 48V mild-hybrid technology, producing a peak output of 250 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).