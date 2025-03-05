New Delhi, March 5: Toyota Motor Kirloskar (TMK) has launched a new 4x4 car in India, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 2025. The new 4x4 version comes with a manual transmission and is priced at INR 46.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4x4 Fortuner Legender bookings have already started at dealerships across India and the car is available in a Pearl White colour option.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender 2025 model has a commanding look due to its combination of white colour, black panoramic sunroof complementing the glass on the windows. On the front, the car has a grille with piano black accents, four LED headlamps with LED DRLs. Rearside, it gets two LED taillights. Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Design, Specifications, and Features.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 2025 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 features a four-cylinder 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum of 201 bhp power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a six-speed MT. Customers also have options to choose from other options for automatic transmission. The 4x2 variant is priced at INR 44.11 lakh in India, and the 4x4 AT variant is available to buy in India at INR 48.09 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in March 2025: From Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV and Ducati Panigale V4, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

There are no notable changes made to the interior of the car. It comes with an 11-speaker JBL audio system with a sub-woofer, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch infotainment system, hands-free tailgate opening and ambient lighting. Outside, the car has a grille with a piano black accents and an 18-inch alloy wheel.

