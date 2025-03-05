New Delhi, March 5: New Ducati Panigale V4 has launched in India with updates that take inspiration from the 916 Panigale. The 2025 model is offered in two versions, which include the Ducati Panigale V4 Standard and the Ducati Panigale V4 S, allowing riders to choose based on their individual preferences and riding styles. The new Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycles are imported to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. They feature all-new bodywork, including winglets and a redesigned diamond-shaped fuel tank.

The Panigale V4 S version distinguishes itself from the standard V4 with several enhancements, such as the SmartEC 3.0 electronically controlled Ohlins suspension, forged aluminium wheels, and a lightweight lithium battery. The company said, "New Panigale V4 represents the 7th generation in the epic saga of Ducati superbikes: a synthesis of design & technology." Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched in India With 165 km IDC Range; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New 'Enduro' Electric Motorcycle.

New Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Panigale V4 S Specifications and Features

The new Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S are equipped with an aluminum alloy front frame. The new Panigale V4 comes with new design that includes slim LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Both versions are powered by a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which is now Euro5+ compliant to meets the latest emissions standards. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that includes a quickshifter as standard, which will allow seamless gear changes. Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter Launched in India With 261 km IDC Range; Check Price, Bookings Details, Specifications and Features.

The motorcycles feature advanced safety features such as Ducati traction control, wheelie control, slide control, and engine brake control (EBC) to provide riders with enhanced stability and control on the road or track. The Panigale V4 features dual 330 mm front discs and a 245 mm rear disc brakes.

New Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Panigale V4 S Price

The new Ducati Panigale V4 and new Ducati Panigale V4 price is India starts at INR 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and INR 36.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

