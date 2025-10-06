New Delhi, October 6: Yamaha India has revised the prices of its R3 and MT-03 motorcycles after the recent GST update, bringing a price drop of INR 20,000. The government’s decision to lower the tax rate on bikes under 350cc from 28 percent to 18 percent has benefited customers. Many two-wheelers in the segment have become more affordable, making premium motorcycles like the Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 easier to own for buyers looking for bikes at a more accessible price point.

Earlier in January 2025, Yamaha Motor India had already lowered the prices of the R3 and MT-03 by about INR 1 lakh. With the latest GST cut on bikes below 350cc, customers now get more benefits, making the R3 and MT-03 even more appealing options for those looking to invest in premium bikes at better prices. Mahindra Bolero Neo, Mahindra Bolero Facelift Versions Launch on October 6 in India; Check Expected Price Specifications and Features.

Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 Price in India

Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 have received a price cut in India following the recent GST revisions. The Yamaha R3 is now available at a price of INR 3,39,028 (ex-showroom), which is about INR 20,000 less than its earlier price of INR 3,59,900(ex-showroom). Similarly, the Yamaha MT-03 has also seen a reduction of about INR 20,000 and is now priced at INR 3,29,608 (ex-showroom), compared to its previous price of INR 3,49,900.

Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 Specifications and Features

The Yamaha R3 comes with a 4-stroke, 2-cylinder engine. It produces a peak output of 30.9kW at 10,750 rpm and delivers 29.5Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,380 mm and a 14-litre fuel tank. It includes dual LED headlights. Hyundai Venue Facelift Launch Date, Expected Engine Options, Specifications and Features, Know All About Upcoming Compact SUV in India.

The Yamaha MT-03 is powered by a 4-stroke, Liquid-cooled, DOHC engine, which generates 30.9kW at 10,750 rpm and 29.5Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm and comes with a 6-speed transmission. It features a 1,380 mm wheelbase and a 14-litre fuel tank. Yamaha MT-03 includes a projector-type bi-functional LED headlight, LED position and tail lights, and a digital instrument cluster displaying the speedometer, tachometer, and fuel meter.

