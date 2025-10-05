New Delhi, October 5: Mahindra Auto will launch its new 2025 Bolero and 2025 Bolero Neo facelifted versions in India. The two popular SUVs will be introduced in Indian automobile market with notable upgrades compared to the last generation. The changes would also bring enhancement in the features and modern feel to the cars.

Mahindra Bolero Facelift and Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift are expected to mark the first major update since 2021 debut of Neo model. The cars will get fresh front fascia, alloy wheels on the rear side, updated interior and more. Ahead of the launch tomorrow, the company shared a teaser video saying, "Boss is coming..." Hyundai Venue Facelift Launch Date, Expected Engine Options, Specifications and Features, Know All About Upcoming Compact SUV in India.

Mahindra Launching New Bolero Facelifted Model in India

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Price, Specifications and Features

The upcoming Bolero Neo facelift may come with several exterior and interior changes. The first being the modernised grille with horizontal slates, giving it a new look along with all-new airdam provides better airflow. The car will be offered in black-and-brown theme, paino black dashboard surrounds. Door handles and dashboard will be introduced with silver accents. Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift price could be around INR 10 to 11 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift higher trims will likely get chrome grille accents, LED DRLs, wraparound tail lamp and a roof spoiler. The car will be offered with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Bolero Neo facelift is expected to come with a 1.5-litre three cylinder mHawk 100 diesel engine, capable of producing up to 98 bhp power and 260 Nm torque. it will likely be mated with five-speed gearbox. 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Thar 3-Door Launched in India.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Facelift Price, Specifications and Features

The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift price in India could be around INR 10 to INR 13 lakh. It will also launch with new grille and bumper offering a redesigned front fascia. The engine in the SUV is expected to be the same - 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel unit that can produce up to 98 bhp power and 260 Nm torque, paired with five=speed transmission. It will likely get interior updates and exterior updates along with safety features, stated by a Mathrubhumi report.

