New Delhi, November 12: Yamaha Motor has launched the XSR 155 in India, expanding its modern-retro lineup. The Yamaha XSR 155 comes with classic styling with modern features, including a round LED headlamp and E20 fuel compatibility. Yamaha XSR 155 price in India starts at INR 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as an introductory offer.

Yamaha also offers customisation options for the XSR 155, allowing interested customers to personalise their bikes using Cafe Racer or Scrambler kits. These accessories can be purchased separately or as complete kits for a distinctive appearance. BMW F 450 GS Unofficial Bookings Begin, Launch in India Likely at IBW 2025 Event in December; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Yamaha XSR 155 is offered in Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue colour variants. The motorcycle measures 2,005 mm in length, 805 mm in width, and 1,080 mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 1,325 mm, while the ground clearance stands at 120 mm.

Yamaha XSR 155 Specifications and Features

The Yamaha XSR 155 comes with a classic modern appeal. It features a round LED headlight and taillight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and an LCD display. The bike is built on Yamaha’s Deltabox frame, and it is equipped with an aluminium swing arm. The motorcycle uses a telescopic fork setup at the front and a linked-type monocross rear suspension. Vida VX2 Go Now Launched With 3.4 kWh Battery; Check Price, Key Specifications and Features of New Electric Scooter.

The bike is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), producing 13.5kW of power and 14.2Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The Yamaha XSR 155 is equipped with Y-Connect smartphone Bluetooth connectivity. The bike comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and includes dual-channel ABS along with Traction Control for safety and stability during rides. It also gets a 10-litre fuel tank. The Yamaha XSR 155 features a digital tachometer and also comes with a fuel consumption indicator.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Yamaha India Official Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).