New Delhi, May 2 : EV-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric on Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru and aims to deploy 8,000 more EVs in the next two months. Car Launches in India in May 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to BMW M2; List of 6 Cars Coming to Our Market This Month.

The company also onboarded 2,000 delivery executives to facilitate efficient last-mile delivery in the city and aims to hire 5,000+ more riders within the next two months. Renault Kiger 2023 Refreshed SUV Launched in India With New Features and New RXT(O) Variant; Checkout Price, Offers and All Key Details.

Zypp further plans to install 100+ Gogoro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12-18 months, significantly impacting the city's electric vehicle ecosystem.

"By increasing our electric fleet, Zypp Electric is taking a step forward in making green logistics accessible to businesses. This initiative will not only benefit our partners in reducing costs but also create more job opportunities in the gig economy," Rashi Agarwal, CBO and Co-founder, Zypp Electric, said in a statement.

"We are confident that our electric scooters will become a vital component of the logistics infrastructure in Bengaluru and are committed to serving the city's businesses," she added.

As part of the company's larger plan to extend services to 30 cities in India and expand its fleet size to 2 lakh e-scooters by 2025, Zypp Electric has announced the deployment of these electric scooters. Zypp Electric recently raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Gogoro and a few other new and existing investors.

The company currently manages deliveries and ride-sharing services for over 50 top industry giants, including Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, Dunzo, Blinkit, and others.

