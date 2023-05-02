New Delhi, May 2 : French auto maker Renault has launched the 2023 refreshed Kiger crossover in India. The new 2023 Renault Kiger has come with additional features and cool looks to make itself more enticing to the modern SUV buyers in India.

Renault has also introduced a number of offers and exchange benefits alongside the launch of the Kiger facelift model. Checkout all the details. Car Launches in India in May 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to BMW M2; List of 6 Cars Coming to Our Market This Month.

2023 Refreshed Renault Kiger – Price & Offers

The new 2023 Renault Kiger has been priced starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In order to make the compact crossover SUV more affordable for the buyers, the French car maker has also introduction of several offers, cash discounts and exchange benefits. Honda’s All-New India-Spec Midsize SUV Christened Elevate, Ready for Its World Premiere in June; Here are All the Details Known So Far.

Renault India is offering the Kiger RXZ variant with cash benefits of up to Rs 10,000 cash, and Rs 20,000 under exchange offers. There’s also corporate discounts of up to Rs 12,000 and brand loyalty benefits up to Rs 49,000.

2023 Refreshed Renault Kiger - New RXT (O) Variant

The Renault Kiger has now come with a newly introduced RXT(O) trim level. The new Kiger RXT(O) variant comes loaded with an array of good features including LED Head and tail lamps, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless smart phone replication and 16-inch Diamond cut Alloy Wheels among others.

2023 Refreshed Renault Kiger - Powertrain

The 2023 refreshed Renault Kiger SUV continues to get powered by the same 1.0L Turbo petrol engine and the 1.0L Energy Petrol engine choices. The engines get mated to a X-Tronic CVT and a 5 Speed Easy-R AMT options. The Kiger boasts to offer the fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl in its own segment.

