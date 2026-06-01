Multi Commodity Exchange of India Opening Bell Updates: Stock Slips on Analyst Caution

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is poised for a dynamic session today, opening with a gap-up at ₹2,967.00 against its previous close of ₹2,954.50. However, early trade has seen the stock pull back, currently trading at ₹2,912.50, reflecting immediate selling pressure and a -1.42% change. This early volatility suggests a cautious sentiment pervades the market, as traders assess recent developments and broader global indicators.

MCX – Stock Updates as of (10:10AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,912.50 Open ₹2,967.00 High ₹2,987.50 Low ₹2,888.80 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,089,602 % Chg -1.42%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets present a mixed picture. US equity benchmarks saw little change in their futures overnight, though some reports indicated record highs for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Friday, with underlying technical analysis suggesting markets are overextended and a pullback could be due. Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Monday, influenced by ongoing uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations. Crude oil prices experienced fluctuations, with WTI and Brent crude futures showing gains this morning, while COMEX crude declined. Gold and silver prices, which fell on MCX last Friday due to easing US-Iran tensions reducing safe-haven demand, showed mixed movements in COMEX trading this morning. On the domestic front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹21,105.86 crore in the cash segment on May 29, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support with net purchases of ₹16,764.14 crore. India's Finance Ministry has flagged inflation risks from rising fuel prices, global volatility, and a depreciating rupee, with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for June 3-5, where a status quo on rates is widely expected. The rupee's "reckless" depreciation has prompted calls from SBI Research for stronger RBI intervention.

Recent Developments

MCX has been under the scanner following its strong Q4FY26 results, announced on May 8, 2026, which saw a 291% jump in consolidated net profits and a 205% surge in operating revenue year-on-year. However, this strong performance was followed by analyst caution. On May 29, 2026, UBS downgraded MCX to "Neutral" from "Buy," citing concerns that the company's peak earnings momentum might be behind it, despite raising their target price to ₹3,600. They highlighted that the stock trades at a demanding valuation of approximately 50 times one-year forward earnings. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also echoed a "Neutral" rating, adjusting their EPS estimates for FY27/FY28 downwards by 6%/4% due to normalizing volume trends and increased costs, setting a target price of ₹2,850. This led to MCX shares losing nearly 8% on May 29, closing 6.4% lower. Earlier in May, some analysts had substantially upgraded MCX's 2027 revenue and EPS forecasts, increasing the price target by 13% to ₹3,364.

Key Levels to Watch

MCX's previous close was ₹2,954.50, with today's session seeing an open at ₹2,967.00, a high of ₹2,987.50, and a low of ₹2,888.80. The 52-week high for MCX stands at ₹3,480.00, recorded on May 21, 2026, while its 52-week low was ₹1,278.10 on May 27, 2025. For the current session, the immediate support is likely to be around the intraday low of ₹2,888.80, with further downside potentially testing levels near Friday's low of ₹2,906.20. Resistance can be expected around the opening price of ₹2,967.00 and the intraday high of ₹2,987.50.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should closely monitor the interplay between global commodity price movements, particularly crude oil and precious metals, and institutional investor flows. The cautious stance from some analysts regarding MCX's earnings momentum and valuation, despite the company's strong recent performance, could keep the stock under pressure. The broader market sentiment, influenced by the impending RBI MPC outcome and ongoing geopolitical developments, will also play a crucial role in determining MCX's trajectory today. Sustained DII buying could offer some cushion, but FII selling remains a concern. Vigilance around key technical levels will be essential given the prevailing volatility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).