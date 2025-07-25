Today, becoming a financial educator or mentor can come with several challenges or complexities. This is because, on one hand, there are already ‘influencers’ who push ‘trends’ of the market forward, and on the other hand, there is a lot of secrecy as well. However, versatile talent Sandeep Singh, aka Gold Trader Sunny (GTS), believes something else. He believes the industry needs more mentors who can provide individuals with transparent and practical knowledge that extends beyond trends.

Making knowledge and trading insights accessible for all, free of cost, Sandeep Singh, who has also authored ‘The 48 Laws of Trading’, today successfully runs his continuously evolving Telegram community, consisting of over 70,000 members. This incredible professional, who has traversed through varied industries like manufacturing, e-commerce, and hospitality, found his calling in the financial realm. He realized he needed to bring real change in the industry for people to be knowledgeable enough to create financial freedom for themselves.

Sandeep Singh, from the very beginning, has remained clear in his vision of providing free education to all, which has gone ahead in empowering thousands of lives. He has been building better futures through GTS with accessible trading education. His real mission is empowerment, and through his community, he finds passion in teaching gold trading, specifically in XAUUSD.

One of the most moving stories from the GTS community is that of a single mother in the UK. She struggled to make ends meet and then began following Sandeep’s market analysis and educational videos. This changed the course of her life for the better, as within months, she learned to spot key price patterns and made consistent returns. This proved to be enough for her child’s school fees. There are countless other testimonials from students, stay-at-home parents, and part-time workers who have achieved their definition of financial growth with GTS.

Without any gimmicks, gatekeeping, or selling courses, or even monetising his followers, he has grown his community organically and continues to do so. For Sandeep, GTS is just the beginning; his long-term goal is to develop it into a comprehensive financial education ecosystem, addressing topics beyond the conventional and helping people make real-world financial decisions.

