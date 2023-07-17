Mumbai, July 17: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new lifetime high levels on Monday on foreign fund inflows and buying in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 529.03 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at its new all-time closing high of 66,589.93. During the day, it climbed 595.31 points or 0.90 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 66,656.20. Sensex, Nifty Touch Record High Levels in Early Trade Amid Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows and Buying in IT Counters.

The NSE Nifty went up by 146.95 points or 0.75 per cent to end at a new record high of 19,711.45. During the day, it rallied 167.35 points or 0.85 per cent to its record intra-day high of 19,731.85.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Wipro, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank climbed 2 per cent after the company reported a 29.13 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 12,370.38 crore. Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Titan and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

"Despite the mixed performance observed in the Asian market due to China's underwhelming GDP data, the Indian market exhibited resilience, in anticipation of a bumper Q1 result," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said. Market Valuation of 6 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps Rs 2 Lakh Cr; Reliance, TCS Big Winners.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,636.43 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai ended lower. Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in negative territory. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.62 per cent to USD 78.58 a barrel.