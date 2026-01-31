Mumbai, January 31: Investors and traders navigating the Indian equity markets this February will experience a highly unusual month. While the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) typically operate on a strict Monday-to-Friday schedule, February 2026 begins with a rare weekend trading session. Beyond this, the month remains relatively busy with no major weekday trading closures, as the primary religious and cultural holidays for the month fall on weekends. The stock markets will remain closed on Saturdays (February 7, 14, 21, 28) and Sundays (February 1, 8, 15, 22), leaving all 20 weekdays open for regular trading sessions.

Rare Sunday Trading for Union Budget 2026

In a move that has occurred only once before in the history of independent India, the Indian stock exchanges will remain open for a full live trading session tomorrow, Sunday, February 1, 2026. Will Stock Market Be Open or Closed on Budget 2026 Day? Know If Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE on Sunday, February 1.

This decision follows the government's schedule to present the Union Budget 2026 on a Sunday. To allow the market to react to fiscal policy changes and sector-specific announcements in real-time, the SEBI and stock exchanges have synchronised regular market hours (9:15 AM to 3:30 PM) for the day.

February Trading Holiday List

Despite several significant cultural observances during the month, the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars show no weekday closures for the equity segment. This is primarily because the major festivals coincide with the existing weekend break:

Mahashivratri (February 15, 2026): This major religious festival falls on a Sunday. Consequently, while it is an official exchange holiday, it does not result in an additional day off for traders.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19, 2026): While this is a significant holiday in Maharashtra, it is designated as a Settlement Holiday only. Trading on the NSE and BSE will proceed as usual, though banking and clearing services may be affected.

The Impact of Settlement Holidays

Traders should differentiate between "Trading Holidays" and "Settlement Holidays" this month. On February 19 (Shivaji Jayanti), while you can still buy and sell shares, the settlement of those trades - the actual transfer of funds and securities - will be pushed to the next working day. Union Budget 2026 Date, Time, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech.

Additionally, because the banks are closed for the second and fourth Saturdays (February 14 and February 28), any fund transfers or margin settlements initiated during these windows may experience standard processing delays.

