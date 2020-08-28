The COVID-19 pandemic has possibly been the most challenging time we have faced globally. While it has been a time of great difficulty what with people losing jobs and means of livelihoods and also near and dear ones to this virus, there have been some people who have been blessed to have some ray of sunshine and happiness amid this time. By now, we bet you must have heard about the term 'Coronials' which will be referred to the lockdown babies and well, among Bollywood celebrities, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among those who are going to be 'Coronial' parents. Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu Expecting their Third Child, Couple Shares the Good News on the Actor's Birthday.

Among all the bad news that we have been receiving amid COVID-19, luckily there have been little moments of joy brought by the parenthood announcements of these celebs. On August 27, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram to break the news about their pregnancy and made a cute announcement about the same as they captioned a picture of the duo with Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump. The couple announced the same with a cute caption saying, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Along with this happy couple, there are several others who have announced pregnancy amid lockdown. Here's a look at Indian celebs who are parents-to-be. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! Take a Look at Some Lovely Pictures of the Romantic Couple!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram All I ever need… 🌎❤️ #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jul 23, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu:

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind:

Gitanjali and Selvaraghavan:

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma:

We are over the moon for these couples as they gear up to welcome a new member to their families. Just like fans of these celebs who are overjoyed by the news, we too can't wait to congratulate and celebrate these couples as they welcome their bundle of joy.

