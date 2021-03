American singer Ariana Grande and her fiance -- a real estate agent, Dalton Gomez, were spotted enjoying the weekend, after the paparazzis clicked the couple stepping out of a restaurant in Santa Monica at California. According to a report of Just Jared, the 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old were spotted exiting out of the back gate of the FIA restaurant, post their dinner in the city on Saturday night. Ariana Grande Announces Engagement To Dalton Gomez, Says ‘Forever n Then Some’ As She Flaunts Her Diamond Ring (View Post).

"Ariana kept things cozy in an oversized brown jacket while Dalton sported a purple sweater for their very rare dinner date. They both stayed safe donning face masks as they left the restaurant," the report said. Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Concert Movie ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’ to Premiere on Netflix on December 21.

Reports of Ariana and Dalton dating first surfaced in March 2020 and it was also reported that the two spent a lot of time quarantining together during the pandemic. In December 2020, Ariana revealed that the two were engaged.

