Asees Kaur’s Younger Sister Deedar Kaur Makes Her Singing Debut with ‘Munda London Da’ (Watch Video)

Deedar Kaur's‘Munda London Da’ Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Deedar Kaur, younger sibling of singer Asees Kaur, has unveiled her first single, "Munda London da". The song is a Punjabi wedding dance track and is a remake of a folk song. Asees, the voice behind songs like "Ve maahi" and "Chogada", took to Instagram to post a photo of her sister showing her swag in pink coloured shades and decked up in ethnic wear. ‘#AsimDebut’ Trends on Twitter After Music Video With Jacqueline Fernandez Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Release (View Tweets)

"OMG!! U look stunning Deedar Kaur. Are you guys ready to groove on @deedarkaur's #MundaLondonDa M super happy & damn excited for this one. Stay tuned .... this 13th March'2020," Asees captioned the photo. The music video features Deedar at a Punjabi wedding, alongside former "Splitsvilla" contestant Nawab Ahmad Faizi. Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Music Video Drops Today, Check Out New Sizzling Poster.

Munda London Da Music Video

"Munda London da" is available on Times Music YouTube Channel.