Amid the pandemic, the theatres in India are doing it all to reignite the business. The cinemas were shut for a long period of time and the government has only recently allowed some in business to operate. But the public is yet to flock to the halls. Maybe, Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani ought to do it. The movie is all set to open in theatres on December 11, 2020. The movie is produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples, who are definitely brave to take the risk. Indoo Ki Jawani Song Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara Advani adds a Dose of Glamour to the Remake of this Popular Mika Singh Song (Watch Video).

In recent times, many makers ditched the theatrical route and released the movie directly on streaming services. Movies launched on OTT included, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo and many many more. The move led to an awkward tiff between filmmakers and distributors. Kiara Advani Wraps Up ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, Celebrates with Aditya Seal and the Entire Team (Watch Video).

Cinemas are doing their best to entice the audience. Safety precautions have never been better. Some cinemas allow you to book the entire hall. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released last Friday in theatres, and Aamir Khan took it upon himself to visit the theatre and watch the movie. Of course, he tweeted about it.

So, a quirky promo and a song of Indoo Ki Jawani has been released by the makers. The song, "Haseena Pagal Deewani", a remake of "Saawan Me Lag Gayi Aag" earned some attention from fans. The movie also stars Aditya Seal as the male lead. The trailer for the film should release soon.

