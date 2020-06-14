Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

'Baahubali' Scribe in Talks to Write Aamir Khan's 'Mahabharat'

Entertainment PTI| Jun 14, 2020 02:07 PM IST
A+
A-
'Baahubali' Scribe in Talks to Write Aamir Khan's 'Mahabharat'
K V Vijayendra Prasad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, Jun 14: Veteran writer K V Vijayendra Prasad says he is in early discussions to pen the script for Aamir Khan's "Mahabharat" adaptation. Aamir has been planning a film series on the epic mythological tale for quite some time.

Prasad is best known for working as a writer on his son, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "Baahubali" series, as well as movies like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

"The dialogue has started between me and Mr Aamir Khan regarding 'Mahabharat'. We will begin work on the script. It is too premature to talk anything in detail about the project," Prasad told PTI.

The 78-year-old writer said during the lockdown he has penned a few stories.  "Writing is my passion and I kept on writing but it is too early to reveal anything. My next project to come out is ‘RRR'," he said.

"RRR" features top Telugu stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR, besides Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, next year in January.

Comments
Tags:
Aamir Khan Baahubali Mahabharat
You might also like
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals his Favourite Indian Movie and It Would Make Aamir Khan Happy
Hollywood

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals his Favourite Indian Movie and It Would Make Aamir Khan Happy
Ramya Krishnan's Car Lands in Controversy; Tamil Nadu Police Seizes 96 Beer and 8 Liquor Bottles From The Vehicle
South

Ramya Krishnan's Car Lands in Controversy; Tamil Nadu Police Seizes 96 Beer and 8 Liquor Bottles From The Vehicle
Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh Reveals How Aamir Khan Didn’t Want To Put The Team At Risk And Complete The Film’s Shoot
Bollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh Reveals How Aamir Khan Didn’t Want To Put The Team At Risk And Complete The Film’s Shoot
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning In This BTS Pic From Laal Singh Chaddha
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning In This BTS Pic From Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Cuddly Pics With Her ‘Buddy for the Day’ and It’s Cute!
Bollywood

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Cuddly Pics With Her ‘Buddy for the Day’ and It’s Cute!
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's August Wedding Gets Postponed Amid the Rising Coronavirus Cases in His State?
South

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's August Wedding Gets Postponed Amid the Rising Coronavirus Cases in His State?
Forget Justice League Snyder Cut! 11 Bollywood Movies Whose Director’s Cut Fans Should Start Campaigning for Right Now!
Bollywood

Forget Justice League Snyder Cut! 11 Bollywood Movies Whose Director’s Cut Fans Should Start Campaigning for Right Now!
Nitish Bharadwaj Deems That Ramayan and Mahabharat Should Be Referred To As Historicals After Evidence Of Epics Has Been Unearthed (Deets Inside)
TV

Nitish Bharadwaj Deems That Ramayan and Mahabharat Should Be Referred To As Historicals After Evidence Of Epics Has Been Unearthed (Deets Inside)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement