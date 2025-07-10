The latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 brought a mix of suspense, emotion, and a touch of comedy as Rishabh found himself in hot water again. It all began when he encouraged Bhagyashree's family to enjoy some Punjabi Tadka, just to step aside and receive a mysterious message. Vinay, always alert and noticed Rishabh frequently texting someone and grew suspicious. When Rishabh left claiming he forgot to bring Delhi chaat, Vinay wasn’t buying the excuse and decided to follow him. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh Helps Free Vinay From Jail, Bhagyashree Calls Him a Magician (Read More)

Vinay Accuses Rishabh’s Betrayal

What he found added more fuel to his doubts — Rishabh entering a hotel room. He quickly called Shreyas and brought the whole family to catch Rishabh in the act. When they barged into the room, Vinay pointed at a woman and declared, "This is Rishabh's truth." A stunned Bhagyashree asked why he never mentioned having a girlfriend. But the woman, Shraddha, was just as confused. Vinay then dropped the bombshell, "Rishabh is married, and we’re his wife’s family!" Rishabh tried to explain, but Vinay grabbed him by the collar in anger. Padma urged him to calm down, while Bhagyashree finally spoke up: "This is Shraddha, our colleague."

Rishabh Reminds Bhagyashree It’s All an Act

Rishabh explained that while waiting for the chaat vendor, he got a message from Shraddha and came to meet her. Vinay questioned his situation the day before, but Padma stepped in to avoid more drama. At home, Padma scolded Vinay for embarrassing Rishabh in public, while Bhagyashree tried to comfort Rishabh, who said, "Your father has made my life hell." She admitted she could have handled it better had he just informed her. He reminded her, "No father would stay silent seeing his son-in-law in a hotel." Rishabh replied, "I’m only pretending to be your husband." ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree and Rishabh Spark Romantic Tension Amid Ritual Drama in Latest Episode.

Tension Lingers

When asked if Shraddha was really his girlfriend, Rishabh snapped, "Think whatever you want." Bhagyashree apologized, but the tension remained. Padma later brought Vinay to apologise, and Rishabh, keeping his cool, said, "I I were in your place, I might have reacted the same way." Bhagyashree tried to explain to Rishabh that her father means well. Rishabh joked, "He might conduct another inquiry tomorrow." Later, she vented to her friend Nitya, who reminded her that Rishabh is just playing a part in her life and has his own world outside.

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Rishabh Offers Bhagyashree the Bed, She Refuses

That night, Bhagyashree was surprised to see Rishabh sleeping on the bed. He said, "Your father might barge in at midnight to check where I’m sleeping — that’s why." As Bhagyashree made noise trying to sleep on the sofa, Rishabh sighed, "I need eight hours of sleep. Just sleep on the bed. I won’t touch you without permission." But Bhagyashree refused and quietly turned to the sofa again. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Tension Rises in Bhagyashree’s Family As Vinay Follows Rishabh, Lands in Jail (Read More)

Padma Asks Rishabh To Tie Mangalsutra

The next morning brought a surprising twist. While helping Rishabh with his kurta, Padma walked in and smiled at the sight of them together. She handed a thali to Bhagyashree and asked her to wear it. Rishabh, puzzled, asked, "What’s a thali?" Padma explained, "It’s called a mangalsutra in Hindi," and asked him to tie it around Bhagyashree’s neck. Bhagyashree looked on, silently, as the scene took a turn hinting at feelings growing stronger in a fake marriage that might not stay fake for long. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

