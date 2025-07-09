The latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, served up high risks as Vinay found himself behind bars after being caught in a disreputable neighborhood. Despite pleading his innocence, the inspector coldly told him, “I’m respecting your age.” Vinay was locked up, declaring, “I am a retired government officer—you’ll know the truth soon.” ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Tension Rises in Bhagyashree’s Family As Vinay Follows Rishabh, Lands in Jail (Read More)

Vinay Blames Rishabh for Arrest

Rishabh, Bhagyashree, and Padma rushed to the police station, only to be told that Vinay was caught near a brothel. While Rishabh offered to bail him out, Vinay snapped, blaming Rishabh for his arrest. “I followed you and landed here!” he shouted. Despite Bhagyashree and Padma defending Rishabh, the inspector refused to release Vinay before morning.

Babita’s Call Frees Vinay, but Doubts Linger at Home

Back home, Bhagyashree called out Shreyas to care, while Padma tried to manage the situation. In a twist, Rishabh noticed a photo of Babita and his friend was on the inspector’s desk. A quick phone call to her turned the tide. Babita vouched for both men, asking inspector to release Vinay without an FIR. Even after getting home, Vinay remained unconvinced and insisted Rishabh was lying. Bhagyashree brought in the watchman to support Rishabh’s alibi, but Vinay wasn't satisfied. As the family tried to calm things, Rishabh quietly took the next big step. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree and Rishabh Spark Romantic Tension Amid Ritual Drama in Latest Episode.

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’

Rishabh Wins Bhagyashree’s Trust With Heartfelt Gesture

Bhagyashree struggled to find a quick appointment with a top cardiologist, but Rishabh came to the rescue again. He revealed he got one through a personal connection. A shocked Bhagyashree hugged him tightly, calling him a “magician.” The moment was tender, though she quickly pulled away when she realized what she had done. Padma walked in just in time, praised Rishabh, and handed Bhagyashree a photo frame from Karuna. Rishabh joked, “This style suits me,” referring to his growing acceptance in the family. With Vinay still suspicious and Shreyas quietly vowing to uncover the truth, it looks like the drama is far from over. But for now, Rishabh’s actions are winning hearts, especially Bhagyashree’s. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

