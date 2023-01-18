TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee will be appearing on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 and the buzz is that they will be making an announcement of their next movie, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. It is going to be a sequel to 2010 movie, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, starring Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma. The film highlighted realistic issues such as honour killing, MMS scandal and sting operations and it received positive response from the audience. Bigg Boss 16: After Tejasswi Prakash, Ekta Kapoor to Rope In BB Contestant From Latest Season for Her New Project! (Watch Video)/

Now, the director, known for his films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky! Lucky has collaborated with Ekta again for the sequel to one of his successful projects and they will be making announcement on the reality show. BB16: Bigg Boss Tells Shalin Bhanot That Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Is Playing With Him and Tina Datta.

There is also a rumour that Ekta has roped in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer for her next project. As per media reports, Priyanka has been signed for a movie and Sumbul for the next season of Naagin. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

