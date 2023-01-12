Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and revealed that she will be soon making an appearance on Bigg Boss 16 to announce her next. Having said that, in her post on IG she also hinted about casting a contestant from BB16 for her new film. Yes, you read that right. To note, it was Tejasswi Prakash who was offered Naagin 6 via Bigg Boss. Check it out! Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal Quizzes Shalin Bhanot to Choose Between Tina Datta and Chicken (Watch Promo Video).

Ekta Kapoor in Bigg Boss 16:

View this post on Instagram

