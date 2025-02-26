Mumbai witnessed the grand third edition of BIG FM’s BIG IMPACT AWARDS, celebrating those making a lasting impact across industries. The event honored businesses and individuals who are redefining success with purpose and innovation. Adding to the evening’s grandeur, renowned personalities from the entertainment industry, including Bobby Deol, Amruta Fadnavis, Dia Mirza, Divya Khossla, Taha Shah Badussha, Karan Veer Mehra, Hina Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aditi Govitrikar, Ridhi Dogra, Varun Sood, Anjini Dhawan, Deepshika Deshmukh, Maahi Mukherjee, Miss India winners – Nandini Guptaa, Rekha Pandey and Nikita Porwal amongst others and many more graced the occasion.

This year, the BIG IMPACT Awards shined a spotlight on businesses and changemakers who went beyond conventional success, championing purpose over profit, creativity over convention and boldness over routine. Aligned with BIG FM’s ethos of ‘Embracing Unconventional Excellence,’ the awards once again paid tribute to Mumbai’s indomitable spirit, celebrating those who drive meaningful change. Honorees were presented with the prestigious BIG IMPACT trophy and certificates, reinforcing BIG FM’s commitment to recognizing those who make a real difference.

Renowned artists from the entertainment industry were celebrated at the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, recognizing their remarkable contributions and lasting influence. The prestigious awards recognized several outstanding achievers across various categories. Amruta Fadnavis was honored as the ‘BIG Impact Creator – Inspirational Woman Achiever of the Year,’ while Bobby Deol was awarded the ‘BIG Impact Creator – Game Changer in the Entertainment Industry.’ Divya Khossla won the ‘BIG Impact Best Actress Award for Savi.’ Karan Veer Mehra was recognized as the ‘BIG Impact Creator – The Reality Star.’ The ‘BIG Impact Creator - Inspiring Icon in Entertainment Industry’ was awarded to Hina Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh received the ‘BIG Impact Creator - Producer in Entertainment Industry’ and Dr. Aditi Govitrikar was given the ‘BIG Impact Creator - Fitness and Wellness Icon’ award. In the digital space, Ridhi Dogra won the ‘BIG Impact Creator – Outstanding Performer in OTT’ and Taha Shah Badussha received the ‘BIG Impact Creator – Breakout Performer of the Year’ award. Shantanu Maheshwari and Varun Sood were both recognized as ‘BIG Impact Creators – Promising Stars in the Entertainment Industry.’ Anjini Dhawan was celebrated as the ‘BIG Impact Creator – Next Gen Icon of the Year,’ Maahi Mukherjee bagged the ‘BIG Impact Creator – Rising Star in Music’ while Malini Agarwal was named the ‘BIG Impact Creator – Influencer of the Year.’

The BIG IMPACT Awards 2025 was presented by LIC Housing Finance Ltd., with Mahindra & Mahindra as the Drive-in Partner, Meyer Vitabiotics and Triumph as Co-Powered Partners, Bajaj Freedom as the Auto Partner, SBI Mutual Fund as the Associate Partner and Bank of India as the Banking partner. With yet another successful edition, BIG FM continues to set new benchmarks for celebrating impact businesses of the city that have left a lasting impression!

About BIG FM:

BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks with 58 stations, reaches 1.9k towns, 1.2 lac villages and over 340 million Indians. In line with its vision to connect with evolving audience preferences, BIG FM recently underwent a comprehensive content refresh, unveiling an entirely revamped avatar. This transformation, underlined by four core pillars—content, music, soundscape and technology—positions BIG FM as a dynamic multimedia platform. With a reimagined brand song by the versatile Sushant Divgikar (aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur), BIG FM infuses vibrant energy and an upbeat tempo, perfectly capturing its philosophy of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho. Through its various campaigns and IPs, the platform continues to uphold its position as a 'thought inspirer' and a catalyst for driving meaningful conversations. In the recent years, the network has taken a significant leap in the digital space by leveraging technology and AI-driven innovations to deliver personalized and immersive content experiences with initiatives such as Super Duper Dhamaka, BIG Dhun and BIG Bingo Cricket. Pioneers in impactful storytelling, BIG FM offers a diverse range of original shows, including Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor, Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra, BIG Golden Voice, BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave, etc. Its occasion-based programming, CSR initiatives and innovative campaigns consistently resonate with audiences, earning accolades at prestigious industry platforms such as the ABBYs, E4M Golden Mikes, India Audio & Summit Awards, New York Festivals and ACEF Awards.

