A R Rahman who recently composed the soundtrack of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara made a shocking revelation about working in Bollywood. The music composer in an interview with Radio Mirchi spoke about not getting enough Bollywood projects because of 'false rumours' being spread about him. The composer was quoted saying, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”A R Rahman Reveals 'False Rumours' Are Keeping Him From Working On More Bollywood Projects.

Reacting to Rahman's quote, director Shekhar Kapur in a tweet called Rahman's Oscar "a kiss of death". In a tweet, he wrote, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle." Now responding to Kapur, Rahman wrote on Twitter, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do."Dil Bechara Music Review: AR Rahman Scores A Spirited Soundtrack For Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Love Story.

Check Out A R Rahman's Post Here:

Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do😊 https://t.co/7oWnS4ATvB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 26, 2020

After opening up about Bollywood not being welcoming enough to him, Rahman stated that he remains undeterred by this and said, "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God." Thanks to Rahman's revelations, the music composer began trending on Twitter with his fans expressing shock over the treatment he's getting in Bollywood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).