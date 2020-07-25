Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara released recently and one of the big highlights of the film has been its gorgeous soundtrack composed by A R Rahman. While the musical score is being loved by everyone, there have been many fans who have been asking why Rahman's Bollywood compositions are so rare. Recently in an interview with Radio Mirchi, the composer addressed the question as to why his Bollywood compositions are so less and rare compared to his South works. The music director left everyone surprised with his response as he spoke about false rumours being the reason why he isn't approached for more Bollywood projects. Dil Bechara Music Review: AR Rahman Scores A Spirited Soundtrack For Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Love Story.

Whilst speaking to the radio channel, Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.” Further elaborating on his point, Rahman revealed how Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra had revealed a rumour about the composer that has been doing the rounds. He said, "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”A Musical Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput! AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and More To Collaborate On Disney+ Hotstar on July 22.

Before Dil Bechara, Rahman has given brilliant soundtracks for recent Bollywood films such as Tamasha, Rockstar, Ok Jaanu among others. The composer's revelation has certainly left everyone surprised and hints at the music industry too having powerful camps and lobbies.

