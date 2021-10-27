Actress Neha Sharma says creating her look for the upcoming film 'Aafat-E-Ishq' was a task and described her character Lallo as "unique". "Creating the look of Lallo was a task and I am glad that Indrajit (the director) and I, along with the team sat on it and collaborated as everyone's opinion mattered. It was like a democratic view of creating Lallo. Indrajit said he wanted her to look plain so I suggested if she can have two braids and can wear matching ribbons depending on the occasion. While she is cleaning the house and doing all the work, we decided she will wear white ribbons, while going on dates she can wear pink ribbons and make it exciting," Neha said. Aafat-E-Ishq Trailer: Neha Sharma, Namit Das’ Comedy-Thriller Film Looks Entertaining; To Release on ZEE5 on October 29! (Watch Video).

Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Indrajit Nattoji, 'Aafat-E-Ishq' is a dark dramedy with supernatural elements and a whodunnit twist. It is the official remake of 'Liza, the Fox-Fairy', a Hungarian film that was a huge success internationally and won numerous awards at various film festivals. OTT Releases of The Week: Soni Razdan's Call My Agent - Bollywood on Netflix, Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk - The Curse is Real on Amazon Prime Video, Kriti Sanon's Hum Do Hamare Do on Disney+ Hotstar and More.

She added: "Her look is of a de-glam girl who is invisible and one would not look at her when she is around. Also, for the transformation, she had to look different but not like a girl from a big town like Bombay who wears a sexy dress and applies makeup with smoky eyes. Keeping that in mind, with Lallo we had to keep it simple yet make her look different. Even the dress she wore was something she sewed herself just like the normal suits we designed for her in general." Neha revealed that for the lingo she took help from a diction coach.

"This was all the look prep but apart from that we also prepped for her lingo as she is from a small town of UP. Our writer Neha Bahuguna was very particular about it, as Namit's character is Ghatpar and my character is from this side of the ghat, so the languages kind of change. She was very particular on how we said it, we also had a diction coach for it as we wanted to be bang on." "In one line - we wanted Lallo's character to be cute and not something people will get annoyed with or will judge her for. She is unique in her own way."

