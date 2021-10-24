We are stepping on the last week of October 2021, and there are several intriguing movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Dybbuk - The Curse is Real, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29. Helmed by Jaya Krishnan, the film revolves around an antique box purchased by the female protagonist, following which the couple faces paranormal activities. The partners then seeks the help of a rabbi to solve its mystery. The horror-thriller is a remake of 2017 Malayalam film Ezra. Dybbuk stars Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Darshana Banik and Manav Kaul, among others. Dybbuk Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta’s Hindi Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ezra Promises a Spooky Ride (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Hum Do Hamare Do, which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. Directed by Abhishek Jain, the comedy-drama features Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. The story of the flick is about a young couple (played by Rajkummar and Kriti), who are eager to adopt parents. Another interesting release of the week would be Call My Agent - Bollywood, which is all set to stream on Netflix from October 29. The web series stars Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles, who are on a mission to save their sinking company. The series is an official Indian adaptation of French series Dix pour cent. Call My Agent – Bollywood Teaser Out! Indian Adaptation of French Series ‘Dix Pour Cent’ to Premiere on Netflix (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Sintonia S2: October 27, 2021 | Portuguese

2. Call My Agent - Bollywood: October 29, 2021

3. Colin in Black and White: October 29, 2021

4. The Time It Takes: Ocotober 29, 2021 | Spanish

Amazon Prime Video

1. Maradona - Blessed Dream: October 29, 2021

EROS Now

1. Aisa Waisa Pyar: 27th October 2021

ALT Balaji

1. Girgit: October 27, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Hypnotic: October 27, 2021

2. Army of Thieves: October 29, 2021 | Multi-Lingual

Amazon Prime Video

1. Dybbuk - The Curse is Real: October 29, 2021

ZEE5

1. Aafat-E-Ishq: October 29, 2021

SonyLIV

1. Family Drama: October 29, 2021 | Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Hum Do Hamare Do: October 29, 2021

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

