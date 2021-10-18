Aafat-E-Ishq trailer is out! The story of the ZEE5's comedy-thriller flick is about a reclusive woman's life, which changes when she inherits her deceased employer's property. She yearns for love, but the men who enters her life die under a mysterious circumstances. Helmed by Indrajit Nattoji, the film stars Neha Sharma, Namit Das, Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial and Ila Arun in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to drop on ZEE5 on October 29.

Watch The Trailer Below:

