Today is the birthday of Aamir Khan, the man who defines perfection. He puts equal effort into everything from movies to his talk show to the numerous commercials that he has done. He is a secure actor who never had qualms about aging in front of the camera because a role warranted it. With Aamir Khan in a movie, one rests assured that a superb performance is guaranteed. No wonder that he started all the clubs in Bollywood in terms of box office achievements. His friends are now showering him with a lot of love on his birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Aamir Khan’s Unseen Picture From Laal Singh Chaddha on His 56th Birthday, Says ‘Happy Birthday My Lal’

Ajay Devgn reminisced about Ishq while Juhi Chawla pledged to plant 100 trees for him. Mohanlal sent his warm regards and so did Mahesh Babu. Check out all the wishes here...

A 100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate & blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so many fun moments 😂😝so many.....did such wonderful work & made such memorable films together !!🤩🙏🌟Happy Birthday Aamir. @aamir_khan @ishafoundation #CauveryCalling pic.twitter.com/GlJUNSbF50 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 14, 2021

Fun memories about Ishq

Happy returns of the day dear @aamir_khan. I have some fun memories of us from our Ishq shoot. Time hasn’t dulled those.... Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/zuM7KPDmLJ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2021

Success and happiness for him

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan! Wishing you a great year of success and happiness. 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 14, 2021

A dear wish for you!

When God himself wishes Aamir Khan

Wishing you a very happy birthday & a wonderful year, @aamir_khan! May the coming year be filled with happiness, success and good health. pic.twitter.com/7BOaGUlVdG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2021

An inspirational wish

Happy Birthday Dear @aamir_khan ... have a great day & keep inspiring us with your great work. Much love ❤️ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 14, 2021

We too wish this genius of an actor called Aamir Khan, a very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).