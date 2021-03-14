Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her friend and co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday. Kareena and Aamir will together be seen in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan Birthday: From PK to Dangal, a Look at Some Of The Best Looks From His Movies.

Posting a picture of a turban-clad Aamir in the movie's get-up, Kareena wrote, : "Happy birthday my Lal... There will never be another like you.A Can't wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film. " Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan Birthday – 1947: Earth, Raakh, Dhobi Ghat – 5 Underrated Roles Played by the Perfectionist.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Aamir are sharing screen space together for the third time after Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012) and 3 Idiots (2009).

