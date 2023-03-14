Born on March 14, 1965, superstar Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday today! If one were to compile a list of the hit films he has given us, it would be quite a long one, but that's not the only reason why we love him. The 'perfectionist' of Bollywood is a powerhouse for sure. Throughout in his career, Khan has made an effort to make meaningful films, which will stay with us long after the so many years. Not just the film, the dialogues they are hard-hitting and still remains with us all these years even after the credits have stopped rolling. His dialogues are motivations which we need for our day-to-day struggle. Shah Rukh Khan Calls Aamir Khan 'Awesome' and Tiger Shroff His 'Baby' in His Latest #AskSRK Session.

Students, College-goers, Workaholics, homemakers you may be anyone, these dialogues will help you get up and face those taught moments which you were ignoring. Today, the actor celebrates his 58th birthday, let's look at the list of the famous dialogues mouthed by Aamir which are best of the best that you can print them on your T-shirts.

So, we bring you top 5 dialogues from Aamir Khan's top 5 films, which you need to rememorize right now for a better day or you can simple print them on your white or black t-shirts for motivation and spread some gyaan! Check them out.

3 Idiots

'Life is a race … If you don’t run fast… you will be like a broken andaa…'

'Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai … Lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyaada dukh hota hai'

'Main Toh Aapko Yeh Padha Raha Tha Ki, Padhate Kaise Hain…'

'Success k peeche mat bhaago, excellence ka peecha karo, success jhak maarke tumhare peeche ayegi'

'All Izz Well…'

PK

'Main dikhti hoon maa jaisi sab kehte hai ... sab kehte hai, sach kehte hai ... par main hoon apne papa ki beti'

'Humra gola par log jhoot nahi bolta hai'

'Kaun Hindu, kaun Musalman ... thappa kidhar hai dikha ... ye farak bhagwan nahi tum log banaya hai ... aur yahi is gola ka sabse danger wrong number hai'

'Joh darr gaya so mandir gaya'

'Bhagwan se baat kare ka communication system ye gola ka ... total lul ho chuka hai'

Rang De Basanti

'Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hai… Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki!'

'College di gate de is taraf hum life ko nachate hai…Te dooji taraf life humko nachati hai'

'Mujhe hamesha lagta tha ki duniya mein do tarah ke insaan hote hain…Ek jo chupchap maut ka daman thaam lete hain… Aur doosre joh rote chilaate maut ki taraf badhte hain… Aur phir main teesre kisam ke insaanon se mila'

'Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota … usse behtar banana padta hai'

'Door se commentary dena bahut aasan hota hai. Doosron ko gaali dena aur bhi aasan. Agar tumhe itna problem hai toh tum badlon na iss desh ko.'

Fanaa

'Aag suraj mein hoti hai, jalna zameen ko padta hai ... mohabbat nigahein karti hai, tadapna dil ko padta hai'

'Bhool karke agar humse koi bhool hui ho, toh bhool samajhkar bhula dena ... lekin bhulana sirf bhool ko, galati se bhi hum mein na bhula dena'

'Tere Dil mein meri saanson ko Panaah mil jaaye, Tere Ishq mein meri jaan Fanaa Ho Jaaye.'

'Aisa laga khuda ne rakh diya hamare dil pe haath ... liya naam hamare unhone kuch aisi ada ke saath'

'Insaan ki khwaish ki koi inteha nahi ... do gaz zameen chahiye do gaz kafan ke baad'

Dangal

'Gold toh gold hota hai ... chhora lave ya chhori'

'Apni matti ki hamesha izzat karna ... kyun ki jitni izzat tum matti ki karogi ... utni hi izzat matti se tumhe milegi'

'Dangal ladne se pehle dar se ladna padta hai'

'Sirf body banane se koi pehalwan nahi ban jaata ... pehalwani joh hai na, woh khoon mein hoti hai'

'Kehne ko toh ek round sirf do minute ka hota hai ... par socha jaave toh do minute mein 120 second hote hai ... us ek second ka intezar kar jab samne wala galati kare'

What do you think about these dialogues? Let us know in the comments section below. Most importantly, don't forget to wish the birthday boy Aamir Khan, who is aging like fine wine! A very Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan from team LatestLY.

