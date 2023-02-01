Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seeing dancing with each other to Tiger Zinda Hai song "Swag Se Swagat". They were also seen seen dancing on "Tune Maari Entriyaan" at a wedding in Bhopal. Fans loved seeing the two actors having a fun time together. Jasbir Jassi also shared pictures of Aamir Khan in his salt and pepper look for the wedding. Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan Groove to the Beats of ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ at Bhopal Wedding.

Watch Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan Dance Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)