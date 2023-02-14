Shah Rukh Khan held his usual #AskSRK session on Twitter and fan told him that his family members are fans of Aamir Khan, SRK responded with "Aamir is awesome!" He also called Tiger Shroff his "baby" when asked whether he still has his abs or not. His reply? Let's just say the famous dialogue from Heropanti can be used for more than just heropanti.

SRK Calls Aamir Awesome

And rightly so…Aamir is awesome! https://t.co/Sp4lr2OrZH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

SRK Quotes Tiger Shroff

As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “ doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha https://t.co/s1IhmYF95O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

