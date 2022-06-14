Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday in the most special way possible. On Monday, Aamir's mother celebrated her birthday with several close ones including his ex-wife Kiran Rao and his youngest son Azad. In a video, Aamir is seen sitting next to Kiran Rao and Azad. Several family members and close friends are in attendance. Laal Singh Chaddha: BGM Composer Tanuj Tiku Reveals the Process Behind Aamir Khan Film’s Score Design.

Aamir is closest to his mom and shares a great bond with her. She is also one of the honest critics of his work and projects. Her advice plays a vital role in his life. Not only is Zeenat Hussain the first person to watch his films, but she is also the person who gives the first clap for all of his passion projects. Dangal Star Aamir Khan to Be the Celebrity Guest For Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Haryana.

Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s Birthday

Recently, Aamir along with Azad personally went to buy a gift for his mother's birthday.

