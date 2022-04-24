Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was seen playing box cricket in a video. What piqued the interest of the viewers was that the actor spoke about sharing a special 'kahani' on April 28. Aamir Khan Promises To Narrate A Story On April 28, Netizens Think It’s Related To Laal Singh Chaddha (Watch Video).

Since then, the video has sparked widespread responses on digital platforms as fans floated several theories around what this 'kahaani' might be. The comments ranged from the superstar making his debut on an OTT platform, a new personal milestone, a film announcement, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer, to a new collaboration with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is trying very hard to shore up its television and online viewership ratings. Aamir Khan and His Son Azad Enjoy Father-Son Bonding Thanks to Some Delicious Mangoes (View Pics).

Aamir Khan Playing Box-Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Adding further to the excitement, Aamir, who is known to be an extremely private person and rarely makes public appearances, next dropped another video of himself playing cricket as he discussed his chances at the IPL and also teased the audience by leaving his 'kahaani' revelation on a cliffhanger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).