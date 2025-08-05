Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has rented four high-end apartments in Bandra's posh Pali Hill area and has decided to shift there for the time being. Why? Because the actor's current residence, Virgo Housing Society, is undergoing redevelopment. Aamir Khan has reportedly leased the luxury apartments for a rent of INR 24.5 lakh per month. The move is said to be temporary, as his multiple properties in Virgo Housing Society are being redeveloped. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on YouTube: Aamir Khan’s Team Apologises After Apple Users Charged Extra To Watch the Film, Says Issue Is Being Fixed – View Statement.

Aamir Khan Rents 4 Luxurious Apartments in Pali Hill

According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, as reported by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan will be paying a monthly rent of INR 24.5 lakh for four apartments. The actor, who owns 12 apartments in the Virgo Housing Society, will have to vacate them due to a redevelopment project. The rented flats are located in the Wilnomona Apartment building on Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra. The redevelopment project is being undertaken by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture of the Wadhwa Group, MICL, and Chandak Group.

Aamir Khan’s Temporary Home Close to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rented Residence?

Once completed, the new property is expected to offer luxurious sea-facing homes, with apartments priced over INR 100 crore and costing over INR 1 lakh per square foot. Aamir Khan's temporary residence, the Wilnomona building, is just 750 meters away from Shah Rukh Khan's current residence, Puja Casa, while their iconic bungalow, Mannat, undergoes renovation. According to the documents, Aamir Khan has leased the apartments for a five-year period from May 2025 to May 2030. The registration was completed on May 20, and the actor has paid a stamp duty of INR 4 lakh along with a registration fee of INR 2,000. Shah Rukh Khan Leases Two Luxury Duplex Apartments From Bhagnanis in Mumbai’s Pali Hill For INR 8.7 Crore Over 3 Years.

Aamir Khan’s Work Front

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports drama is currently available on YouTube's pay-per-view service. Up next, he has a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, which will reunite him with his 3 Idiots director, Rajkumar Hirani. He is also producing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's upcoming film Lahore 1947.

