'Aamir Khan' Trends on Twitter After Wrestler Babita Phogat’s Objectionable Tweet Draws Attention - Here's Why

Aamir Khan and Babita Phogat (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan started trending on Twitter early on Friday for no rational reason. It all started after netizens noticed a cryptic tweet by Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat, which she posted late on Thursday night. A section of Twitterati felt Phogat's words were objectionable. Also, replying to the tweet, some users said that Babita's claim to fame was Aamir Khan's "Dangal", and that people hardly knew her before that film. As a result, the actor-filmmaker's name started trending on Twitter. Aamir Khan Watchlist for Coronavirus Lockdown: 7 Underrated Films of Mr Perfectionist You Should Check Out While in Quarantine.

Aamir's 2016 release "Dangal" was an all-time blockbuster that narrated the story of the Phogat sisters Babita and Geeta, who were coached into becoming champions by their ex-wrestler father Mahavir Phogat. Aamir Khan Gets Legal Notice From Chandigarh High Court Over His ‘Intolerance’ Remark

Babita Phogat’s Clarification

डॉक्टर ,पुलिस,नर्स जो इस संकट के समय देश की ढा़ल बनकर खड़े हैं उन पर हमला करने वालों को और क्या संज्ञा दूं।इसमें मेरा किसी धर्म जाति विशेष के खिलाफ लिखने का कोई मकसद नहीं है।मैंने इस ट्वीट मैं सिर्फ कोरोना सेनानियों पर हमलावरों के खिलाफ लिखा है और आगे भी लिखती रहूंगी। https://t.co/YK4oILIHsx — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 2, 2020

Even as a section of netizens were being critical of Babita Phogat, the wrestler tweeted a clarification. She said her tweet was aimed at denouncing the acts of those people who are attacking the police, doctors and nurses across the country.