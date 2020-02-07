Aamir Khan Wishes Vidhu Vinod Chopra for Shikara, Says ‘Its a Story That Needs to Be Told’ (Read Tweet)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Facebook, IANS)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has wished good luck to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his latest release Shikara and said that it is a story that needs to be told. Aamir took to Twitter on Friday to convey his feelings and shared the link to the film's trailer. Aamir Khan’s Sharp Contrast In ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: From Long-Bearded To Clean-Shaven Avatars Make Fans Curious!

He wrote: "Wishing you all the very best Vinod! Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in recent history. A story that needs to be told." Aamir Khan Remembers His Father Tahir Hussain on His Death Anniversary, Shares Adorable Childhood Pictures.

Aamir Khan Wish Vidhu Vinod Chopra for Shikara

Wishing you all the very best Vinod! Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told. https://t.co/IjssVfrwus — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 7, 2020

The film is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violence targeted against them.