October is coming to end and this week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and as always we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. The first release to catch on Disney + Hotstar is Aarya 3. Sushmita Sen is back as the sherni. As can be seen in the trailer of Season 3 of Ram Madhvani's crime drama Aary, she dials up the ferocity while protecting her three kids from a world of gangsters. This time, she becomes a gangster herself, inviting threats from enemies old and new. The show, also starring Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni, is created, produced, and directed by Ram Madhvani. Season 3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3. Aarya Season 3 Trailer: Sushmita Sen Returns in Her Mafia Queen Role To Protect Her Children From the Ones Who Threaten Her (Watch Video).
The next big release is the Aankh Micholi starring Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani in major roles. Set around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans, which will take the audiences on a joyous ride filled with laughter, drama, and emotions. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions. Aankh Micholi Trailer: Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani’s Film Promises To Be an ‘Eyeconic’ Family Entertainer (Watch Video).
Series Arriving on OTT Platform This Week
OTT Series / TV Shows
Netflix
All the Light We Cannot See: November, 2
Cigarette Girl: November, 2 | Indonesian
Onimusha: November, 2 | Japanese
Unicorn Academy: November, 2
Blue Eye Samurai: November, 3
Daily Dose of Sunshine: November, 3 | Korean
Ferry - The Series: November, 3 | Dutch
Selling Sunset S7: November, 3
The Tailor S3: November, 3 | Turkish
Amazon PRIME
Takeshi's Castle Japan: November, 2| Japanese
P.I. Meena: November, 3
Sony LIV
Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story V2: November, 3
Disney+ Hotstar
Behind the Attraction S2: November, 1
The Three Detectives: November, 1 | German
Aarya S3: November, 3
Jio Cinema
Temptation Island India: November, 3 | Reality Show
OTT Movies
Netflix
Locked In: November, 1
Nuovo Olimpo: November, 1 | Italian
Wingwomen: November, 1 | French
Higuita - The Way of the Scorpion: November, 2| Spanish
Nyad: November, 3
Sly: November, 3
Amazon PRIME
Knuckle Girl: November, 2 | Japanese
Invincible S2: November, 3
AppleTV+
Fingernails: November, 3
Netflix
Jawan: 2nd November, 2
Amazon PRIME
Are You Ok Baby?: October 31 | Tamil
Disney+ Hotstar
1. Skanda: 2nd November 2023 | Telugu
ShemarooME
Hu Ane Tu: November, 3 | Gujarati
BMS Paid (Book My Show)
Halfway Home: November, 3 | Hungarian
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: November, 3
The Thief Collector: November, 3
