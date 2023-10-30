October is coming to end and this week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and as always we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. The first release to catch on Disney + Hotstar is Aarya 3. Sushmita Sen is back as the sherni. As can be seen in the trailer of Season 3 of Ram Madhvani's crime drama Aary, she dials up the ferocity while protecting her three kids from a world of gangsters. This time, she becomes a gangster herself, inviting threats from enemies old and new. The show, also starring Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni, is created, produced, and directed by Ram Madhvani. Season 3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3. Aarya Season 3 Trailer: Sushmita Sen Returns in Her Mafia Queen Role To Protect Her Children From the Ones Who Threaten Her (Watch Video).

The next big release is the Aankh Micholi starring Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani in major roles. Set around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans, which will take the audiences on a joyous ride filled with laughter, drama, and emotions. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions. Aankh Micholi Trailer: Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani’s Film Promises To Be an ‘Eyeconic’ Family Entertainer (Watch Video).

Series Arriving on OTT Platform This Week

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See: November, 2

Cigarette Girl: November, 2 | Indonesian

Onimusha: November, 2 | Japanese

Unicorn Academy: November, 2

Blue Eye Samurai: November, 3

Daily Dose of Sunshine: November, 3 | Korean

Ferry - The Series: November, 3 | Dutch

Selling Sunset S7: November, 3

The Tailor S3: November, 3 | Turkish

Amazon PRIME

Takeshi's Castle Japan: November, 2| Japanese

P.I. Meena: November, 3

Sony LIV

Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story V2: November, 3

Disney+ Hotstar

Behind the Attraction S2: November, 1

The Three Detectives: November, 1 | German

Aarya S3: November, 3

Jio Cinema

Temptation Island India: November, 3 | Reality Show

OTT Movies

Netflix

Locked In: November, 1

Nuovo Olimpo: November, 1 | Italian

Wingwomen: November, 1 | French

Higuita - The Way of the Scorpion: November, 2| Spanish

Nyad: November, 3

Sly: November, 3

Amazon PRIME

Knuckle Girl: November, 2 | Japanese

Invincible S2: November, 3

AppleTV+

Fingernails: November, 3

Netflix

Jawan: 2nd November, 2

Amazon PRIME

Are You Ok Baby?: October 31 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Skanda: 2nd November 2023 | Telugu

ShemarooME

Hu Ane Tu: November, 3 | Gujarati

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Halfway Home: November, 3 | Hungarian

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: November, 3

The Thief Collector: November, 3

