Actor Sikandar Kher, who was last seen in 'Sooryavanshi' and Aarya 2, is juggling between the shooting of two projects scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai. The actor is busy shooting for the thriller web-series, 'Chidiya Udd' opposite his co-star, Jackie Shroff and another untitled project for a huge OTT platform based out of Kolkata being directed by Kolkata based director. Sushmita Sen Wins International Association of Working Women Award for Her Show Aarya 2.

On trying to manage such demanding shoot schedules, Sikandar had this to say, "I feel fortunate to be working on such a tight shoot schedule. Being busy is the greatest blessing for any actor and it reminds me of my father as well." The actor recalled "how he used to be occupied with work all day and keep himself busy - glad to be following his footsteps." Salman Khan Compliments Sushmita Sen’s Fierce Look From Aarya 2, Says ‘Totally Killing It’.

Sikander added: "As for getting breaks on this, yes - rejuvenation is equally important. Whenever I get the time to catch a break in between my busy schedule, I make sure that I do it in a healthy manner. Look forward to being even busier in the coming years!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2022 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).